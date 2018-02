6-7pm

Migos – Stir Fry

Marshmello – Friends

Jax Jones – Breathe

Sigrid – Strangers

Kendrick Lamar – All The Stars

Hailee Steinfeld – Let Me Go

Ramz – Barking

Rihanna – Dont Stop The Music

Liam Payne – For You

Post Malone – Rockstar

Drake – God’s Plan

Rita Ora – Anywhere

7-8pm

bruno Mars – Finesse

Sean Paul – Mad Love

Rudimental – These Days

Taylor Swift – Style

Maroon 5 – What Lovers Do

David Guetta – Dirty Sexy Money

One Bit – My Way

John Gibbons – My Reflection

Cher – Believe

Kojo Funds – Check

Calvin Harris – How Deep Is Your Love

ALMA – Chasing Lights

Robin Schulz – Unforgettable

Share it:













Don't Miss