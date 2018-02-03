6-7pm

Jax Jones – Breathe



Bruno Mars – Finesse

G-Eazy – Him & I



Rudimental – These days

Sunset X Mark McCabe – I’m Feeling It (In The Air)



Sigrid – Strangers

Kendrick Lamar – All The Stars



Kylie Minogue Dancing

Kelis – Milkshake



Selena Gomez – Wolves

Chasing Abbey – Talk To Me



Justin Timberlake – Filthy

Big Boi – All Night



7-8pm

Marshmello – Silence

Jason Derulo – Tip Toe



Taylor Swift – End Game

Stormzy – Blinded By Your Grace, Pt.2



Post Malone – Rockstar

Sia – Helium



RAYE – Decline

Little Mix – Is Your Love Enough



Rihanna – Don’t Stop The Music

John Gibbons – My Reflection



Paloma Faith – Til I’m Done

Robin Schulz – Unforgettable



CliQ – Wavey

