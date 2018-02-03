6-7pm

Jax Jones – Breathe

Bruno Mars – Finesse

G-Eazy – Him & I

Rudimental – These days

Sunset X Mark McCabe – I’m Feeling It (In The Air)

Sigrid – Strangers

Kendrick Lamar – All The Stars

Kylie Minogue Dancing

Kelis – Milkshake

Selena Gomez – Wolves

Chasing Abbey – Talk To Me

Justin Timberlake – Filthy

Big Boi – All Night

7-8pm

Marshmello – Silence

Jason Derulo – Tip Toe

Taylor Swift – End Game

Stormzy – Blinded By Your Grace, Pt.2

Post Malone – Rockstar

Sia – Helium

RAYE – Decline

Little Mix – Is Your Love Enough

Rihanna – Don’t Stop The Music

John Gibbons – My Reflection

Paloma Faith – Til I’m Done

Robin Schulz – Unforgettable

CliQ – Wavey

Share it:
Tags: ,
Don't Miss