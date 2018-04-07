6-7pm

Picture This – This Morning

B-Young – Jumanji

Bazzi – Mine

Migos – Stir Fry

Troye Sivan – My My My

Ramz – Barking

Yungen – Mind On It

Hailee Steinfeld – Capital Letters

Srillex – Bangarang

Zedd – The Middle

Charlie Puth – Done For Me

Drake – God’s Plan

Snow Patrol – Don’t Give In

7-8pm

Kygo – Remind Me

Post Malone – Psycho

Justin Timberlake – Say Something

Janelle Monae – Make Me Feel

Louisa Johnson – YES

Khalid – Love Lies

Camelphat & Elderbrook – Cola

Years & Years – Sanctify

Ben Pearce – What I Might Do

The Weeknd – Call Out My Name

Rita Ora – Anywhere

Wild Youth – All Or Nothing

Chasing Abbey – That Good Thing

