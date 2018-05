Trish’s Beat Anthem Playlist Sat May 12th 6-8pm

6-7pm

Sigala – Lullaby

Charlie Puth – Done For Me

Cardi B – I Like It

Ariana Grande – No Tears Left To Cry

Banx & Ranx ft Ella Eyre – Answerphone

Ramz – Family Tree

Klingande – Jubel

Rita Ora – R.I.P

Anne-Marie – 2002

Au/Ra – Panic Room (Camelphat Remix)

Martin Solveig – Intoxicated

Otto Knows – Million Voices

7-8pm

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss

Kygo – Remind Me To Forget

Jay Pryor – Rich Kid$

Drake – Nice For What

Mark McCabe – Over Me

Lil Dicky – Freaky Friday

Jess Glynn – I’ll Be There

MK – 17

Maroon 5 ft Christina Aguilera – Moves Like Jagger

Sigrid – Don’t Kill My Vibe

Chasing Abbey – Talk To Me

Genius – LSD

Zedd – The Middle

