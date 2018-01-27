6-7pm

Post Malone – Rockstar

Camila Cabello- Never Been The Same

Rita Ora – Anywhere (R3hab Remix)

Kendrick Lamar – All The Stars

RAYE – Decline

Marshmellow – Silence (Tiesto Edit)

Dua Lips – IDGAF

G-Eazy – Him & I

Britney Spears – One More Time

Hailee Steinfeld – Let Me Go

Anne-Marie – Heavy (Joh Gibbons Edit)

One Bit – My Way

Liam Payne – For You

7-8pm

Bruno Mars – Finesse

Don Diablo – Momentum

Jax Jones – Breathe

Kendrick Lamar – All The Stars

Ramz – Barking

Sigrid – Strangers

Kylie Minogue – Dancing

John Gibbons – My Reflection

Britney Spears – Me Against The Music

Jason Derulo – TipToe (Wideboys Radio Edit)

Camelphat & Elderbrook – Cola

Chasing Abbey – That Good Thing

Maroon 5 ft SZA – What Lovers Do

Share it:













Don't Miss