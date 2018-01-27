6-7pm
Post Malone – Rockstar
Camila Cabello- Never Been The Same
Rita Ora – Anywhere (R3hab Remix)
Kendrick Lamar – All The Stars
RAYE – Decline
Marshmellow – Silence (Tiesto Edit)
Dua Lips – IDGAF
G-Eazy – Him & I
Britney Spears – One More Time
Hailee Steinfeld – Let Me Go
Anne-Marie – Heavy (Joh Gibbons Edit)
One Bit – My Way
Liam Payne – For You
7-8pm
Bruno Mars – Finesse
Don Diablo – Momentum
Jax Jones – Breathe
Ramz – Barking
Sigrid – Strangers
Kylie Minogue – Dancing
John Gibbons – My Reflection
Britney Spears – Me Against The Music
Jason Derulo – TipToe (Wideboys Radio Edit)
Camelphat & Elderbrook – Cola
Chasing Abbey – That Good Thing
Maroon 5 ft SZA – What Lovers Do