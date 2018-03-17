6 – 7pm
Marshmello – Friends
Drake – God’s Plan
Jax Jones – Breathe
Zedd – The Middle
Chasing Abbey – Talk To Me
Liam Payne – For You
Kendrick Lamar – All The Stars
Labrinth – Let The Sun Shine
Bazzi – Mine
G- Eazy – Him & I
Post Malone – Psycho
Camila Cabello – Never Be The Same
7-8pm
Ramz – Barking
Hailee Steinfeld – Let Me Go
Maroon5 – What Lovers Do
Meghan Trainor – No Excuses
Bruno Mars – Finesse
Khalid – Love Lies
Marshmello – Silence
Ariana Grande – Into You
The Saturdays – What About Us
Khalid – Young Dumb & Broke
Jonas Blue – By Your Side
RAYE – Cigarette
Migos – Stir Fry#