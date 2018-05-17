Actor Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, producer Susan Downey, are making an artificial intelligence documentary series on YouTube, the company announced this week.

The series will have eight episodes that are each an hour long and it’s set to air on the paid membership-based YouTube Red platform next year.

The series is still untitled, but we do know that Robert Downey Jr. will host and narrate the series, which will feature scientists, philosophers, and other experts in AI.

YouTube says the series will explore how AI transforms the way we work and live in the present and future.

The series will be executive produced by the Downeys through their production company Team Downey.

This content is brought to you by Tom Murphy Car Sales

Share it:













Don't Miss