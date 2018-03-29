Chinese company Alibaba and Ford signed a deal to form a partnership last year that would see both companies working together on new technological opportunities.

Now, the companies have opened a cat-themed car vending machine in Guangzhou, China, that lets customers easily test-drive Ford vehicles they’re looking to buy.

The “Super Test-Drive Center” is an unstaffed, digital vending machine that works via an app.

Users select the car model they’re interested in, put down a deposit electronically, schedule a pickup time, and snap a selfie so the vending machine can recognize them when they pick up the car for a test drive.

The test drives are free, as long as customers have a very respectable credit score of 700 or above.

Share it:













Don't Miss