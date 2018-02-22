Installation has begun on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ 10,000-year clock, a project that the entrepreneur has invested $42 million in along with a hollowed-out mountain in Texas with the goal of building a mechanical clock that will run for 10 millennia.

The team has spent the last few years machining parts for the clock and drilling through the mountain to store the components. Bezos announced this week in a tweet that installation of the machinery has begun on the 500-foot-tall mechanism.

Upon completion, it won’t be easy to visit however as the nearest airport is said to be several hours away, but at least if the clock runs for the planned 10 thousand years, you’ll have plenty of time to plan your trip!

Share it:













Don't Miss