Apple acquired the “Netflix of magazines” last month, and it’s now planning to create its own premium news service.

Reports say that Apple’s Texture acquisition will see the service, which offers more than 200 magazines for a monthly subscription, combined into Apple’s News team.

A new Apple News app will reportedly launch within the next year, and offer a subscription with a percentage of revenue shared to publishers.

Apple has tried a similar approach before.

Apple killed its Newsstand app in favour of Apple News, and the original app used to offer digital versions of newspapers and magazines.

Apple also previously partnered with News Corporation to create The Daily, an iPad-only news publication.

News Corp eventually shuttered The Daily after nearly two years, blaming a lack of audience to create a sustainable business model.

