Apple is removing apps that share your location data without explicit consent

Apple has started removing apps from the App Store that violate the company’s policies by sharing location data with third parties without explicit consent

Apple’s clampdown seems to be related to the General Data Protection Regulation, which comes into effect on May 25th in Europe.

Under the new rules, technology companies will need to obtain explicit and informed consent from a person they’re collecting personal data from.

That means apps might need to ask for consent to your data more often, or highlight how they’re using your data in clearer ways.

