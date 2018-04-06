Apple said to be developing two new tech features for future iPhone

A new report this week suggests that Apple is developing two new pieces of technology for future iPhone models: one is touchless gesture control and the other is a curved display.

Both projects are said to be at the early stages of research and development, at least two years away from potentially making it into consumer devices.

Apple’s closest rival, Samsung, has already offered versions of both technologies in its prior models.

Air Gestures on the Galaxy S4 allowed users to browse between photos or scroll a webpage just by swiping in the air above the phone, while Air View would function much like Apple’s 3D Touch, exposing additional information when you hover your finger over a trigger area.

Flagship Samsung Galaxy S phones have had curved screen sides for years now, though the report indicates Apple’s curved iPhone display would “curve inward gradually from top to bottom.”

