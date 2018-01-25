Apple set to unshackle speeds in older iPhone with latest iOS

Apple has just announced that its next update to iOS 11, version 11.3, will include a toggle for disabling processor throttling and slowed performance in iPhones that contain older, chemically-aged batteries. CEO Tim Cook tipped that this feature was on the way in an interview last week.

The move is Apple’s latest attempt to quell a major controversy that erupted late last year when it was discovered that the company handcuffs the performance of older iPhones to prevent unexpected shutdowns when the battery can no longer reliably support maximum phone performance.

