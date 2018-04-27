Google just updated Gmail with one of its biggest redesigns in a long time.
The update brings several security features like confidential mode, which allows you to add two-factor authentication and/or set expiration dates for individual emails.
Phishing alerts are also now highlighted in a much clearer way, with bold red boxes that are harder to overlook.
There’s also a new Tasks integration to make your to-do lists easier to manage alongside your emails.
Head to your Gmail account on the web, click the gear icon in the top right corner.
If the update is available on your account, you will see an option to “Try the new Gmail” up top.
Google has not made this new Gmail default for everyone yet, so if you’re not seeing it, keep checking back.
The rollout is supposed to be global for all 1.4 billion Gmail users.