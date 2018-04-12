Instagram has just added one amazing new feature

Instagram added a couple of new features this week, and the biggest news is a portrait mode feature called Focus.

Focus mode is basically Instagram’s take on the portrait mode that’s been popping up in every new smartphone.

The company says Focus will be found under the record button next to the superzoom setting. “As soon as there’s someone in the shot, you’ll notice the person stays in focus while the background softly blurs,” Instagram said in the statement. “Simply tap to take a photo or tap and hold to record a video.”

The app also has a new way of mentioning other users in stories with a sticker.

Additionally, there’s a new way to mention another Instagram user on iOS. The “@mention” sticker is in the sticker tray. Select it, and find the user just like mentioning them in a photo caption.

