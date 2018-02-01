Samsung’s semiconductor business is booming, with the company recently overtaking Intel as the world’s biggest chipmaker.

But the South Korean firm is not resting on its laurels, and is currently looking to expand into the buzziest contemporary market for processors: cryptocurrency mining.

Samsung has confirmed it’s now in the process of making hardware specially designed for mining cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum

As the valuation of cryptocurrencies has shot up, so has the demand for these sorts of chips.

In the case of Bitcoin, the currency is created by solving mathematical problems, with these calculations also maintaining the integrity of Bitcoin transactions.

As more bitcoins are mined, these math problems become increasingly difficult.

This has led to miners moving on from using normal integrated graphics cards, to GPUs designed for gaming, and now to specially-built chipsets, the likes of which Samsung are now manufacturing.

Share it:













Don't Miss