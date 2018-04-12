Spotify is planning to make changes to its free subscription tier that should make it more closely mimic its paid subscription service.

The updates will make the service easier to use, especially for those accessing it on mobile devices.

Mobile users with free plans will be able to access playlists more quickly and have greater control over how they listen to music on playlists.

Currently, the free plan prevents you from selecting tracks within a playlist, you just have to listen to what is served up on shuffle.

An announcement regarding these changes is expected within a couple weeks.

