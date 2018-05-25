If you need more evidence that we’re living in a science fiction’esque world, there’s a new Kickstarter for smart tupperware containers that are compatible with Amazon’s Alexa.

The Ovie Smarterware food storage system is designed to help you keep track of the food in your fridge so it doesn’t go to waste.

The system contains several parts: a SmartTag that goes into an Ovie container, a clip for bags of food, or a universal connector for other forms of storage.

You push the button to turn the tag on and tell the app what food it’s tracking by entering it manually or telling Alexa what you’re storing.

You also need a separate hub that needs to be plugged into a wall and connected to the internet so they can all talk to each other.

The tag lights up in green to indicate the food has been freshly tagged and stays green until half of the expected duration of the food passes.

When it’s yellow, that means the food is close to going bad, so it’s time to eat or cook it. Red indicates that the food should be tossed out.

You can track what’s in your fridge and how long it will stay fresh in your app, which also gives you tips and recipes on how you can use what you’ve stored.

