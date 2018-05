All next week on Beat at Work AM, we have tickets to give away for Cooper’s Helmet Day on Bank Holiday Monday, June 4th at Gowran Park.

It’s a day of racing, family fun, music and lots more PLUS the world record attempt to gather the most people wearing helmets in one place at the one time!

For your chance to win, just tell us who this famous helmet wearer is…

More info gowranpark.ie

