The Winter Olympics has become the latest victim of cyber-hacking

Olympic officials have confirmed that a cyber attack took place during the event’s opening ceremonies in Pyeongchang, The organizers say that while television and internet access was affected, “it had not compromised any critical part of their operations.”

According to reports, internet access and Wi-Fi shut down on Friday during the game’s opening ceremonies.

The website for the games also went down, preventing attendees from printing out tickets.

Pyeongchang organizing committee spokesman Sung Baik-you confirmed that an attack took place, but that the issues have since been resolved.

He also said that investigators wouldn’t reveal the source of the attack.

