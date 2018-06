So Trish stole… sorry – BORROWED – a kid’s inflatable on holiday.

Not only that but then got caught rotten when the owners got back!

In a related chat this week, the guys wanted to know which children’s activities you’d love to get up to as a grown-up without looking like a weirdo.

And while most of us are loving Love Island already, no amount of updates will win Vinny over!

