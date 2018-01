Paula & Megan were in Kilkenny this week for Cool 2 School at Amy and Kate’s house

Or should we say Legoland, Amy and Kate were showing us their Lego collection and it’s pretty impressive!

Amy told us that her favourite part of Cool 2 School was all the Beat goodies that she got, while big sis Kate said her favourite part was definitely getting to listen to the Daily Dilemma (which she does every morning) but in the Beat car this time!

