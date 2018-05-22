Paula & Megan were in Waterford for Cool 2 School this week, where they brought Molly and her two cousins Isabelle and Calum to school

We had a great morning filled with lots of dabbing and rapping Drake songs!! And also a yummy breakfast thanks to Mammy Neasa!

It was a lovely sunny Tuesday morning this week so we had our Beat sunglasses at the ready for our drive to school

Isabelle’s favourite part of the morning was “Blaas for breakfast” while Calum was more interested in the cool Beat car, and Molly admitted her favourite part was “being famous”!!

