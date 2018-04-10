Cool 2 School | Sinead

Cool 2 School is back after the Easter holidays and Paula & Jennie were greeted by a girl gang and a lovely welcoming sign in Kilkenny this week at Sinead’s house

Paula & Jennie got a gymnastics lesson from Sinead and all her besties before breakfast, they were very impressed!

And they were filled to the brim with a lovely breakfast thanks to mammy Bernie too!!

Sinead and her friends said they loved the morning on Cool 2 School and they were all so excited to see inside the Beat Audi

