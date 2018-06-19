Fairytale Cool 2 School | Christine

Christine was one of the winners of our Fairytale Creative Competition, she won 4 tickets to our Fairytale Festival on July 22nd and a very magical trip to school

Aoibhinn, Christine’s bestie, came over to the house and joined in all the fun this week too!

Sleeping Beauty (a.k.a Jennie) learned all about Christine’s special tree which was planted in the garden when she was born

Christine is very proud of her winning picture and she told us all about what she drew in it

She included lots and lots of fairies and fairy doors in her drawing and she even has some fairy doors at home with her very own fairy friends!

