Beat Drive is broadcasting live from Tesco Ardkeen this Friday

This Friday, we’re taking part in Tesco’s Great Irish Bake running in all stores nationwide to raise funds for Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Andy will be broadcasting Beat Drive live from Tesco Ardkeen from 3.50pm this Friday.

You can show your support this Friday at any Tesco across Ireland.

So come on, help Temple Street Children’s Hospital & raise some dough!

Share it:













Don't Miss