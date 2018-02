Beat at Work PM will be broadcasting live from IT Carlow this Wednesday

We’ll be at IT Carlow this Wednesday!

Beat at Work PM will be broadcasting live from 12:30 to 15:30 to mark the launch of their Smokeless campus.

The Audi A1 beat Fleet will be about on the day with all the usual merch, games and banter.

There’ll also be staff and student games on site with prizes for a lucky few…

So, if you’re around Carlow this Wednesday, drop over and say hello!

