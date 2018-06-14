Catch the Beat Fleet at the SOLD OUT BMW Triathlon Series in Dunmore East this Saturday!

Cue the Rocky training music!

Yes, one of Ireland’s most captivating sporting events is hitting the South East this weekend.

The all-ages, all-experience, all-fitness triathlon BMW Triathlon National Series Event takes place in Dunmore East in Co. Waterford this Saturday morning – and the Beat Fleet will be there to soak in the sights and sounds with all the usual games, banter and goodies from 10:30am to 2pm.

As BMW Ireland have jumped on board as title sponsor of the BMW Triathlon National Series, this year is going to be the biggest and best season to date.

While the event has already sold out, it’s still not too late to cheer on the 700+ athletes as they run, swim and cycle their way around Dunmore East.

But do you still have an itch to take part? Fear not as there are 17 BMW Triathlon National Series Races and five BMW Duathlon National Series races taking place across Ireland until December. So, why not give it a splash?

This content is brought to you by BMW Ireland

Share it:













Don't Miss