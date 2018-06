Shonagh and Jennie were in Kilkenny this week with Luke and Ava for Cool 2 School and their neighbours popped in for a picture!

They spent the morning in the garden where Luke showed Shonagh how to floss but she wasn’t very good!

But then Ava stole the show with her Macarena!

Ava said that her favourite part of the morning was teaching Shonagh to dance the Macarena and Luke enjoyed being a celebrity!

