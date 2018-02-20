Engaged? Here’s a list of all the exhibitors at The Wedding Day

It’s almost here!

Whether you’re a bride-to-be, a future bridesmaid or a soon-to-be groom, the Wedding Day is your one-stop expo for all of your wedding needs.

We’ll also be giving one lucky couple a chance to win a dream honeymoon to the MGM Grand Las Vegas with thanks to Tullys Travel.

There’ll be over 60 stands on site this Sunday, from both regional and national exhibitors.

From photography to orthodontics and everything in between, our exhibitors will be on hand to cater for every aspect of your wedding day.

Take a look below to see what we’ll have in store…

2Nice 2Slice

Abbeyleix Manor Hotel

Alan Dalton Goldsmith

Golden Moments Photography & Video Productions

Brandon House Hotel

Brendan McCarthy Singer

Celebrate It

Caricatures by Carmel

Castle Orthodontics

Cherub Couture Cakes

Cupcake Couture

Darling Buds

Dj Solutions

Woodford Dolmen Hotel

Enchanting Brides

Weddings By Fusion

Harmony Hair & Beauty Salon

Hotel Kilkenny

John Delaney Photography

Kr Sky Eye Drone

Kilcohan Park Greyhound Stadium

Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel

Kilkenny River Court Hotel

Langton House Hotel

Entertainyou.ie

Travel Counsellors

Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort

Newpark Hotel

Photo Janta

Rockfield Ice Cream

Ryan Jewellers

Sabella Bridal

Strike A Pose

The Ambassadors

The Limo Company

The Wedding Post Box

Victoria’s Bridal

Tullys Travel – WorldChoice

Coast Kilmore Quay

The Rhu Glenn Country Club

The Lord Bagenal Inn

Butler House

Evelyn McNamara Photography

Jo Mc Ateer – Civil Celebrant

Racket Hall Country House Hotel

AIB Kilkenny

Turning Heads

John O’Connell Photography

Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel

Peter Mark

Alan Roche Photography

Swift Print

Phoenix_V

The Zip Yard

Leah’s ArtyCrafts

Little Red Juju

Perdy & Polly

The Wedding Journey

Bagenalstown Office Services

Bently Productions

