The Solas Cancer Support Centre is bringing a touch of Hollywood glamour to the Tower Hotel on Saturday 16th June for their 2nd inaugural Film for Life event.

It will have all the glitz and glam of the real Oscars, except with one big difference, all the 38 actors are Solas supporters from Waterford and the surrounding area, most with no previous acting experience!

Participants had been busy in training for 6 weeks before films were recorded and this Saturday will see the Solas Oscar stars, their families and friends arrive for the very first premiere screening of Hollywood’s best-loved movies, The Hangover, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Calendar Girls, Ghost, Sister Act, The Field and Rocky.

The contribution of funds raised from this event will help sustain the free support services provided to those affected by cancer in Waterford, West Waterford and the South East. Last year, over 650 clients availed of the services provided by the Solas Cancer Support Centre,

Solas are delighted to have the support of headline event sponsor again this year, The Book Centre and are so thankful to director Andrew Holden and videographer Colin Shanahan for helping to transform Solas supporters into Oscar-winning stars.

Tickets are available from the Theatre Royal Box Office, €25 and include a pre-drinks reception at 7.45pm.

Show starts 8.30pm, followed by afterparty till late.

