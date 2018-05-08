This Saturday morning, the Darkness Into Light walk will take place at 4.15am in over 180 venues across Ireland and worldwide.

The event is Pieta House’s flagship fundraising event, one that has grown from just 400 participants in 2009 to 180,000 people last year.

Here at Beat, we’re supporting the tens of thousands of walkers across the five counties and we’ll be broadcasting a special show live from 3am on Saturday morning with Niall Power.

We’ll keep you company as you travel to your nearest walk with shoutouts and tunes; we’ll be catching up with walkers live across the five counties; and we’ve got an upbeat musical soundtrack to keep you going on the walk.

Every walk takes place at 4:15am in 10 locations across the South East, these include: Cashel, Carlow, Carrick-on-Suir, Courtown, Dungarvan, Enniscorthy, Kilkenny, New Ross, Waterford, and Wexford.

It’s still not too late to register. If you’d like to take part, check out this link.

Darkness Into Light on Beat – Saturday morning live from 3am.

Share it:













Don't Miss