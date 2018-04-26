The latest JNLR listenership figures released today show that Irish radio stations have a combined strength of 87.7% share of the audio market in Ireland. This compares with 8% own music, 3.2% Spotify and 1.1% Podcast.

The Choose Radio Group is once again highlighting that advertisers cannot afford to ignore the radio choice of 3.1 million Irish people who tune into Irish radio stations every single day. The group reiterates the fact that such consistent, high levels of listenership prove that Ireland’s radio stations are providing a service to the public that is widely used, has a loyal audience and has become an integral part of our lives not only on a national basis but in every region and every county in the country.

Meanwhile, Beat 102-103 continues to dominate radio listening across the five counties of the South East.

Latest figures reveal that, once again, more of you listen to Beat each week than any other national or local station in the region. 154,000 adults now tune in to Beat weekly.

Head of Station Sound and Beat Breakfast host Niall Power says 15-34 year olds in particular are listening to Beat for longer compared with this time last year: “The latest figures show that Beat’s share of listening among under 35 year-olds during primetime has increased from 43.1% this time last year to 46.5% this year. When you compare that with Today FM’s 11.6% and 2FM’s 11.2% in that age group in the region, it really shows how dominant Beat is for young adults listening in the South East.“

With a sample size of 16,000 people, the JNLR is the most robust research conducted in Ireland and the results cannot be disputed with the latest JNLR figures released today confirming the popularity of radio in Ireland with 82% of the population tuning in every day. This translates into weekday figures of 3.1 million listeners.

JNLR April 2018 – the facts

1. 82% of people in Ireland listened to the radio yesterday.

2. On average, they spend in excess of 4 hours with radio every day.

3. When it comes to any audio listening in Ireland, live radio rules with 87.7%. This compares to 8% of owned music and 3.2% to Spotify.

4. Radio also dominates when compared with other media – 51% of all adults in Ireland used Social Media yesterday and just 40% read a national newspaper.

5. 276,000 people in Ireland listened to radio via either a radio station App or the Irish Radioplayer in the last seven days.

6. Irish radio’s strong on-air performance is complemented across its digital platforms with over 10.2 million social connections.

Source: JNLR/Ipsos MRBI/2018-1

