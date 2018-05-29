Would you like to become the next big music presenter in Ireland? This might be your chance!

Are you unemployed and interested in becoming the next big music presenter in Ireland?

If so, Learning Waves is looking for you!

Come and join them on a three-week radio broadcasting boot camp course for new music presenters, where you’ll have the opportunity to meet and learn from Irish radio industry experts.

At the end of the course, you’ll have the opportunity to gain work experience in a radio station.

If you think this is for you, get in touch now by contacting talent@learningwaves.ie or by hitting this link and completing the application form

The deadline is June 8th

This course is funded by Learning Waves Skillnet and is accredited by the Learning Waves Radio Academy

