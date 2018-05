Old Skool Sunday will be at the EBS Mortage Fair in Wexford this Sunday

This Sunday, May 27th, Old Skool Sunday will be at the EBS Mortage Fair at Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford.

Exhibitors will be on site to offer everything you need to know about taking out a mortgage, self-builds, home improvements and legal advice.

The Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be on site from 12 to 3pm with old skool tunes, games and face painting to keep the little ones entertained.

So if you’re around Wexford this Sunday, why not pop over & say hi!

Share it:













Don't Miss