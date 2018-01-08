Paperclip Challenge

Here at Beat, we like to challenge our presenters!

Last week, we gave the Takeover’s David Hammond a paperclip and asked him swap it every week for something better.

He started off here in the office and Iris from the Beat Sales Team gave him a water bottle in exchange for his paperclip.

Now he’s offering YOU the Beat water bottle! Have you got something you’d like to trade? Make us an offer using the form below:



Loading…



Paperclip Challenge

The terms and conditions outlined on the terms & conditions section of the Beat website apply to Paperclip Challenge in addition to those stipulated below.

You must own any item you offer to trade and be able to provide sufficient evidence to support this if requested by a member of Beat staff. You will be asked to sign a waiver at the point of exchange confirming that ownership of the item will be transferred to Beat. We will provide same in relation to the item you will receive from us. You must agree to have the exchange filmed by a member of Beat staff at your home or a location nominated by either you or Beat and agreed upon in advance. Any participants under the age of 16 must have permission from a parent or guardian to trade. We may seek confirmation in writing. All trades are final. Once a trade has been made, you will not be able to request a return of an item. Any item offered for exchange must be as described in your original entry, free from faults and defects. Should any issues be found upon inspection at the point of exchange, the verbal agreement shall be deemed nul and void and written agreement will not proceed.

Spread the love













Don't Miss