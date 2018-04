We reveal our Fanta Battle of the Flavours winner!

We can officially reveal the winner of our Fanta Battle of the Flavours competition!

Following a fierce battle between Fanta’s next big flavours, we can reveal that Team Wild Berries reigned supreme.

We sent our Trish to Ferns in Co. Wexford to give our lucky winner a wild getaway to Ibiza worth €5,000!

Check out Grainne O’Brien’s reaction below… brilliant!

This content is brought to you by Fanta’s Battle of the Flavours

