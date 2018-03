We’ll be at Clayton Whites Hotel this Sunday!

This Sunday, the Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be at Clayton Whites Hotel from 2 to 5pm for their Wedding Showcase.

Their showcase event will give you the perfect opportunity to see everything you’ll need for your big day!

As always, there’ll be music, banter, fun and games.

So, if your big day is on the horizon why not come check it out!

Share it:













Don't Miss