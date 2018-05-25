We’ll be at Life Style Sports at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre Kilkenny this Saturday

This Saturday May 26th, we’ll be in Life Style Sports, the Goods Shed Building at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre Kilkenny.

This new store is set in a stunning space and is set to take sports retail in the region to the next level!

Paula will be there celebrating their official grand opening along with the Audi A1 Beat Fleet from 12 to 4pm with all the usual tunes, games, banter and juices and treats.

There will be great instore promotions on the day and you could win some amazing prizes with the Life Style Sports Get Lucky Promotion. T & C’s apply.

We’ll be giving you the chance to win a €100 Life Style Sports Voucher on air!

The new store offers an iPad ordering service, click and collect, bespoke concept zones and jersey personalisation.

