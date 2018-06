We’ll be at Permanent TSBs across the South East this week to celebrate their Mortgage Event

This Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Permanent TSB is holding their Mortgage Event across their New Ross, Dungarvan and Waterford branches.

The Audi A1 Beat Fleet is going along to check it out and give away a few goodies too.

They’re in Waterford on Thursday, Dungarvan on Friday and New Ross on Saturday.

So, if you’re around why not come over and say hi at Permanent TSB?

