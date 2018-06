We’ll be at Wexford Maritime Festival this Saturday!

This Saturday from 12pm, the Beat Fleet will be on Wexford Quay at the annual Maritime Festival.

There is something for everyone to check out, including paddle-boarding, kayaking and boat trips.

For the kids, there will be science, Lego, circus and Viking workshops

And of course, there’ll be all things “maritime” from rescue boats to life-saving skills and lots more.

Plus, it’s on for the whole weekend!

For more info check out wexfordmaritimefestival.ie

Share it:













Don't Miss