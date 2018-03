We’ll be on the street this Friday with Dolmio Tray Bakes

The Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be hitting Clonmel and Waterford this Friday to bring you Dolmio Tray Bakes.

We’ll be giving away samples of Dolmio’s latest range of Italian flavours where all you have to do is pour and bake.

So, if you see us about Waterford and Clonmel this Friday come on over and grab some Dolmio!

Share it:













Don't Miss