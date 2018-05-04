We’re teaming up with the folks behind The Courtown Colour Run!

We’re teaming up with the folks behind the inaugural Courtown Colour Run from this week until the day of the event on July 7th.

We’ll be giving away tickets on our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat channels between now and the first week of July.

The event is an untimed 5K run that’s all about the fun… and the odd splash of colour.

There’ll be synchronized colour throws every 15 mins AND a foam station along the route for some added craic.

Whatsmore, we’ll be there on the day with all the usual Beat tunes.

You can get your hands on tickets by checking out this link!

