We’ve launched the 2018 Fairytale Festival at Woodstock Gardens, Inistioge!

Beat 102-103 & Kilkenny County Council’s Fairytale Festival returns to the region this summer!

This year, the one-day fun-filled family event takes place in a new venue; Woodstock Gardens, Inistioge, County Kilkenny on Sunday, July 22nd from 11am to 6pm.

This magical festival includes a fairy trail, sing-a-long, archery, bouncy castles, lots of outdoor games, storytelling and arts and crafts supported by Creative Ireland & so much more.

Children will also have the opportunity to meet some of their favourite Fairytale friends. A variety of South East based food stalls will also be on site.

Chief Executive of Beat 102-103 Gabrielle Cummins says she’s excited about the opportunities to expand the festival at its new home “Woodstock Gardens are already magical, located in the picturesque village of Inistioge, County Kilkenny so we’re delighted to be working once again with Kilkenny County Council to bring thousands of visitors to this charming new location.

“The Walled Garden, the Monkey Puzzle and Noble Fir avenues all naturally lend themselves to a spectacular, enchanting atmosphere so we only need to sprinkle a little bi tof fairy dust to transform Woodstock Gardens into a haven of fun and wonder for boys and girls this July. It’s important to highlight that this event is a truly fun-filled family day outside with activities for all children to enjoy” added Ms Cummins.

At the official launch of the Fairytale festival on Monday May 14th, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Davy Fitzgerald welcomed the fact that the Fairytale Festival is once again being staged in County Kilkenny albeit at a new location, “I look forward to welcoming both return & new visitors to the fantastic location of Woodstock Gardens on Sunday, July 22nd, it’s sure to be a brilliant day out for all the family, right here on our doorstep!” added Cllr Fitzgerald.

Mayor of Kilkenny County Council Cllr Michael Doyle who is a native of the Rower/Inistioge says “Kilkenny City is famous as a tourist attraction which is fantastic but we want to highlight that the county is also home to many gems that deserve a visit. Woodstock Gardens, overlooking the River Nore Valley, offer the visitor a wide variety of attractions and are a most relaxing and beautiful environment in which to spend a day.

“Beat 102-103 has been bringing thousands of families to Kilkenny over the last two years for its annual Fairytale festival. I’m really delighted that the radio station has decided to present its third annual event at the magnificent Woodstock Gardens” said Mayor Doyle.

If you have a young family and want a day outside that you can all enjoy then Beat’s third annual Fairytale Festival is for you!

Tickets for the event are €15 for a single & there are plenty of family ticket options.

You can get your tickets here!

