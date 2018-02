We’ve teamed up with the Reg for their Valentine’s Traffic Light Party!

This Wednesday night, Beat will be at The Reg, Waterford for their Valentine’s Traffic Light Party!

Beat presenter DJ Paula Phelan will be on the decks for the night.

The Audi A1 Beat Fleet will also be on hand will all the usual goodies and banter.

The Reg will also have lots of games and prizes on the night!

Share it:













Don't Miss