The Fairytale Festival returns for 2018 and to celebrate, we’re launching this year’s creative competition for primary schools across the South East.

There are two categories; a drawing one for Junior Infants to 2nd class and a writing one for 3rd-6th class pupils.

Winners will receive an invite to our official launch later in May, they’ll get a family pass to the Fairytale Festival, a very special fairytale cool to school and a €500 Expert Electrical Voucher for their school.

Last year’s entrants were seriously good, so we are expecting great things this year.

To enter, all you need to do is post your entries to: ‘The Broadcast Centre, Ardkeen, Dunmore Road, Waterford.’

Alternately, you can email your masterpeices to: fairytale@beat102103.com

For more Fairytale Festival information, visit Beat102103.com/fairytale

