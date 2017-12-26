Watch: There was a HUGE queue outside Brown Thomas in Dublin this morning
For better or worse, St Stephen’s Day has become a major shopping day in Ireland.
Most retailers open their doors on the 26th to eager consumers hoping to snag a bargain.
Brown Thomas was one of those retailers to open their doors today, opening up at 9am.
And the queues were something else.
The #BrownThomasSale has started in store, we’re open until 7pm tonight! pic.twitter.com/HEUf4IBDO1
— Brown Thomas (@brownthomas) December 26, 2017
Something not right about this @brownthomas @FocusIreland pic.twitter.com/Yg7WQCUIoD
— Derek J Collins 高德偉 (@dcollinshk) December 26, 2017
This is the queue outside Brown Thomas in Dublin. Doors open at 9am. pic.twitter.com/3UyGHZiexf
— Daragh Brophy (@DaraghBroph) December 26, 2017
Did you brave the sales, or did you stay in with a festive film?
– By Steve Neville