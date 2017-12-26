Watch: There was a HUGE queue outside Brown Thomas in Dublin this morning

For better or worse, St Stephen’s Day has become a major shopping day in Ireland.

Most retailers open their doors on the 26th to eager consumers hoping to snag a bargain.

Brown Thomas was one of those retailers to open their doors today, opening up at 9am.

And the queues were something else.

The #BrownThomasSale has started in store, we’re open until 7pm tonight! pic.twitter.com/HEUf4IBDO1 — Brown Thomas (@brownthomas) December 26, 2017

This is the queue outside Brown Thomas in Dublin. Doors open at 9am. pic.twitter.com/3UyGHZiexf — Daragh Brophy (@DaraghBroph) December 26, 2017

Did you brave the sales, or did you stay in with a festive film?

– By Steve Neville

