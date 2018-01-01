Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath’s niece got married in true Irish style last night.

Kathy McGrath, a professional Irish dancer and teacher entertained the crowds at her wedding with over 20 fellow dancers, performing dances including the Blackbird, the hornpipe and the heavy reel.

Speaking to Beat, the Newcastle native said, ” it was the best day of our lives, we were delighted that so many of our best friends from the dancing and music world were able to share their wonderful talent of trad music & dance with all of our guests”.

Kathy runs the McGrath School of Irish dance in Clonmel.

[photo credit: Vintage Photo Company]

