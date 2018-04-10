On this week’s episode of Paramedics, an air ambulance team is dispatched to a farm in the North East where a farmer has suffered a neck injury.

Athlone based air ambulance Advanced Paramedic Paul Traynor is deployed to the farm where a half tonne hay bale has fallen on top of a farmer in his tractor.

When the bale hit him, the man heard a crack and immediately knew that he should not move and would require assistance.

As he began to feel numbness and a loss of sensation in both of his arms, he knew that he was in trouble.

Arriving on the scene the crew quickly realise that the patient has suffered neck injuries and must move fast to remove him, as further hay bales hang precariously over their heads.

Also featuring in this week’s episode, the team at the National Ambulance Service Emergency Operations Centre talk about the difficult situation of talking expecting mothers and bystanders through delivering babies over the phone.

In these situations the team are dealing with two patients, stressed and panicked parents and are relying on others to carry out their instructions.

One of the team recalls an occasion where the baby was in such a hurry that it did not even wait for the call to be answered.

