Celebrity Bake-Off returned to Channel 4 last night for its third episode.

The series, which is in aid of the station’s Stand Up To Cancer initiative starred R&B sensation Elle Eyre, comedian Tim Minchin and Made In Chelsea star, Jamie Laing – who made history for the “the worst cake” in Bake-Off history.

But it was Scottish Conservatives leader, Ruth Davidson, who made history with us Irish – baking her very own “Wexford Wonder” for the show-stopper challenge.

Things got off to a shakey start…

Those meringues are anything but strong and stable. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/ONQ9fn718D — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 20, 2018

But in the end, it was a feast for the senses, consisting of a tricolour-inspired pyramid, meringues and a Wexford strawberry daiquiris.

If a Wexford-inspired cake seems a little random, there was a method to her madness…

The cake was made for her partner, Jen, who hails from the Sunny South East. Who knew?

Image: Channel 4

